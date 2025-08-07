Udupi-inspired summer camp held in North Carolina

Udupi: Guided by the blessings of Udupi Paryaya Peethadhipati Shri Shri Sugunendra Tirtha Sripada and Junior Pontiff Shri Shri Sushreendra Tirtha Sripada, a dynamic summer camp at Sri Krishna Vrundavana in Cary, near Raleigh, North Carolina, brought the essence of Indian culture to over 60 NRI children aged 4 to 14.

The four-week programme that is being held for the second year running, immersed young participants in a vibrant exploration of their roots through spiritual practices, traditional games, and cultural education.

The camp, which wrapped up with a closing ceremony recently, offered a rich curriculum featuring yoga, devotional chants, deity worship, and enchanting tales from Indian mythology. Volunteers, serving as dedicated mentors, fostered an engaging environment where children eagerly embraced rituals and traditions, deepening their connection to their heritage.

Led by Chief Priest Nagendra Udupa and assisted by Priest Prasanna Melanta, the initiative culminated in a heartfelt finale where the children offered their learnings to Lord Krishna. At the ceremony, Udupa praised the volunteers and participants, presenting mementos to the young learners for their enthusiastic involvement.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural camp, which earned local acclaim for preserving Indian heritage, this year’s program, backed by the Udupi Peeth’s vision, continues to nurture cultural pride among the Indian diaspora in the US, fostering a lasting bond with their ancestral traditions.