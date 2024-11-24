Udupi MLA calls for joint survey to address parking issues

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna urged the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) to conduct a joint survey involving revenue and police departments to streamline parking in Udupi city. Speaking at the CMC general body meeting on Friday, the MLA highlighted the growing challenges of vehicle parking in Udupi and Manipal, exacerbated by an annual rise in the number of vehicles. He suggested introducing paid parking facilities, with the first hour offered free, to alleviate the issue.

Suvarna noted that vehicles are often parked along roadsides, especially on the Manipal-Parkala stretch, disrupting traffic. He stressed that commercial establishments and institutions should create their own parking facilities instead of forcing vehicles onto roadsides. A survey, he added, could help earmark designated parking areas to resolve the problem.

The MLA also expressed concern over the increasing number of autorickshaw stands in the city, which he said are being set up indiscriminately near new business complexes. The growing number of autorickshaws, exceeding actual demand, is causing traffic congestion and conflicts among drivers. He called to identify illegal stands during the proposed survey and take appropriate action.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included the stray dog menace, challenges faced by persons with disabilities, a shortage of veterinary doctors, and concerns over unscientific smart poles.