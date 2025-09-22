Udupi’s Indrali Bridge Inaugurated

Udupi: After years of delays and public pressure, the Indrali railway vehicular bridge on NH 169A was inaugurated on Sunday by Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna. The bridge, linking Udupi and Manipal, promises to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in the region.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a ribbon-cutting and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by dignitaries, including MP Kota Srinivas Poojary and MLA Yashpal Suvarna. Somanna highlighted the importance of the project, noting the government’s focus on infrastructure development in coastal Karnataka and the doubling of the national highway network from 5,000 km to 10,000 km. He also announced plans to rename the Indrali railway station as Sri Krishna railway station.

MP Poojary recalled the project’s long journey, explaining that FIRs had to be filed against officials to ensure timely completion. “The bridge has faced multiple protests and delays, making today a historic milestone,” he said. MLA Suvarna praised the project and reaffirmed his support for the railway station renaming initiative.

Construction of the bridge, initiated in 2018 with a Rs 14 crore budget, included pedestrian passages and protective side walls with anti-rust coating. A major milestone was the April 2025 launching of a 58-meter steel girder weighing around 450 tons, a complex operation requiring hydraulic jacks and rollers.

Repeated delays had frustrated commuters and residents, leading to protests. The completed bridge is now expected to ease severe traffic congestion, improve safety at the level crossing, and provide better connectivity for students, residents, and daily travellers.

The event included performances of Vande Matharam by Sujala Sathish Suvarana. Several MLAs, Udupi officials, and former ministers attended, celebrating the completion of a long-awaited infrastructure project.