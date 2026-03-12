Ultraviolette opens experience centre in Hubballi, expands EV retail network

Hubballi: Electric vehicle manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has launched a new experience centre in Hubballi, expanding its retail and service footprint as part of its nationwide growth strategy in the electric mobility segment.

The facility, branded as a UV Space Station, has been set up in partnership with dealer Revankar Motors and will offer sales, service and customer experience under one roof. With the launch, the Bengaluru-based company has strengthened its presence across 35 cities in India while widening access to its performance electric motorcycles in north Karnataka.

The new centre will showcase Ultraviolette’s flagship electric motorcycles, the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover and the Ultraviolette F77 series. Customers visiting the facility will be able to explore the products through guided demonstrations, personalised test rides and after-sales service support, along with access to genuine spare parts and accessories.

According to the company, the motorcycles are powered by a high-performance electric powertrain delivering 40.2 horsepower and 100 Nm of torque. The bikes can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in about 2.8 seconds and are equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery offering an IDC-certified range of up to 323 kilometres on a single charge.

Commenting on the launch, Ultraviolette co-founder and chief executive officer Narayan Subramaniam said Hubballi has emerged as an important economic and cultural hub in north Karnataka with a strong motorcycling community. Expanding the company’s network in the city will help bring its technology-driven electric mobility platforms closer to a growing base of enthusiasts and early adopters, he said.

The company said the experience centre has been designed as a full-service “3S” facility covering sales, service and customer support, aimed at providing a seamless ownership journey for buyers.

Ultraviolette has recently expanded its product and technology ecosystem with innovations such as the Battery Flex battery-as-a-service model, which allows customers to purchase the motorcycle chassis while subscribing to the battery on a monthly plan.

The initiative is intended to lower the entry cost of performance electric motorcycles and encourage wider adoption of EV technology in India.

Founded in 2016, Ultraviolette focuses on developing advanced electric vehicle platforms and battery technologies for high-performance mobility solutions.