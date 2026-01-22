  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Umesh Kumar posted in place of suspended DGP

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 11:34 AM IST
Umesh Kumar posted in place of suspended DGP
X

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday posted Umesh Kumar in concurrent charge of DGP Civil Rights Enforcement. His appointment came after the suspension of DGP CRE K Ramachandra Rao after his purported obscene video went viral in social media and television news channels too beamed it.

"Umesh Kumar, IPS, Director General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement with immediate effect and until further orders," the government order read.

Tags

Karnataka policeDGP Civil RightsUmesh KumarSuspension of senior policeKarnataka government
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

YouTube to Let Creators Make AI ‘Digital Twins’ for Shorts, Focuses on Labels and Quality Control

YouTube plans AI-powered digital twins for creators, enabling synthetic Shorts while promising transparency, quality control, and stronger safeguards.

YouTube to Let Creators Make AI ‘Digital Twins’ for Shorts, Focuses on Labels and Quality Control

National News

More
Share it
X