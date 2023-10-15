Understanding Rheumatoid Arthritis: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Bengaluru: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), affects around 1% of the adult population in India annually, but is a condition that requires immediate attention at the nascent stages for effective treatment. It’s a systemic autoimmune disease that results in swelling (inflammation) of various joints, leading to permanent deformities left untreated in certain cases. Early diagnosis and aggressive therapy are key to arrest the progression of the condition. Any delay in diagnosis can lead to some degree of functional disability and reduced quality of life.

Speaking to The Hans India, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Rheumatologist, Dr. Uma Kargiji explains on the causes and risk factors. "The exact cause of rheumatoid arthritis remains unclear, but it is believed to be triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Certain genes may make individuals more susceptible to developing RA, but the disease typically requires an environmental trigger, such as an infection or stress, to activate the immune system's response. This results in chronic inflammation and the production of antibodies that attack healthy joint tissues," said Dr. Uma Kargiji.

Several risk factors may increase the likelihood of developing RA, including the Gender - RA is more common in women than in men, with women being three times more likely to develop the disease. Although RA can affect people of all ages, it most commonly begins between the ages of 30 and 60. Having a family member with RA increases the risk of developing the disease. And Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of RA, especially in individuals with a genetic predisposition, said Dr. Uma Kargiji.

She said, The symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis can vary from person to person, but common signs include Persistent joint pain, often affecting multiple joints simultaneously, is a hallmark of RA. The pain is usually symmetrical, meaning it occurs on both sides of the body. Inflamed joints may become swollen, tender to the touch, and warm. RA often causes prolonged morning stiffness, lasting for more than an hour, making it difficult to move joints. Chronic inflammation and pain can lead to severe fatigue, which can affect daily activities. Reduced Range of Motion - Over time, RA can lead to joint deformities and reduced mobility. While in Systemic Symptoms the RA can affect other organs, causing symptoms like fever, inflammation in lung and heart, weight loss and eye inflammation.

Diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis can be challenging, as its symptoms can resemble those of other joint diseases. A comprehensive evaluation by a rheumatologist typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, blood tests, and imaging studies. Key blood tests include the detection of rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibodies, which are often elevated in RA patients. Imaging studies, such as X-rays and ultrasound, can help assess joint damage and inflammation. Early diagnosis is crucial to initiate treatment promptly and minimize joint damage, said Dr Uma Kargiji

She said, While there is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, it is completely treatable. Several treatment options can help manage the disease, alleviate symptoms, and slow its progression like using Medications: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids are used for short period of time to provide relief from pain and inflammation. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARD) target the immune system to slow disease progression. Thanks to lot of research in this field, Biologic therapy is the latest advancement in the management of RA, these are effective and safer to be used to control aggressive disease.

Physical therapy can improve joint function, reduce pain, and help maintain or restore mobility. Lifestyle Changes with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management techniques can all contribute to managing RA symptoms. Also, Assistive Devices like Splints, braces, and assistive devices can help protect joints and improve daily functioning, there by quality of life. In severe cases where joint damage is extensive, surgery may be necessary to repair or replace affected joints, Dr Uma Kargiji said.

She added, If you are facing pain in multiple joints associated with swelling and stiffness do consult Rheumatologist for further evaluation. Early detection and treatment is the key to halt progression of the disease thereby preventing development of permanent deformities