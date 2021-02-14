Union Budget 21 gave priority to infra development in State: Somanna

Bengaluru: Housing Minister V. Somanna on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021 would ensure the development of the country.



Speaking at a press conference on the grants announced for Karnataka in the Union Budget 2021, he said infrastructure development in the State was given priority. "This will create jobs," he said.

On infrastructural projects in Karnataka, Somanna said that the foundation stone for the construction of 33 National Highways consisting of 1,197 km estimated at Rs 10,904 crore was laid.

He said that the State government identified Vasanthanarasapura in Tumakuru as a major industrial hub as part of the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor. The corridor aims to create jobs by giving a boost to manufacturing and industrial growth. "American company Tesla will open an electric car manufacturing plant in Karnataka. The Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline is already in operation. The project for the construction of 13 highways in northern Karnataka has been approved at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore. The Shirdi subway link to Bangalore-Mangalore has been approved," Somanna added.

The minister added that the budget was committed to the welfare of the farmers. "The Rural Infrastructure Development Fund has been raised to Rs 40,000 crore. The grant for micro irrigation projects is Rs. 10,000 crore," he added.

Somanna explained that Operation Green Scheme will be extended to cover 22 perishable crops. Pointing out to the allocation of Rs 73,000 crore for MNREGA project, he said that the government was taking steps to stop the migration of rural people. Calling Indian Railways as the engine of development for the Make in India project, he said 100% electrification of broad-gauge routes would be completed by December 2023.

Echoing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, Somanna said 13,000 km of road work has been awarded under the Centrally sponsored Bharatmala Pariyojana project, of which 3,800 km had already been constructed "Capital expenditure on infrastructure is at record level. There is a new 1.5 lakh new job creation in the Inland Transport and Port sector."

Lauding the budget, he further added under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, more than one crore women will be provided subsidized cooking gas. Spirited India will be supported to promote domestic production.

Somanna reminded that 10% customs duty on cotton and an increase in the customs duty on raw silk and silk yarn from 10% to 15% have been levied to benefit the farmers.