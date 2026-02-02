Union Budget focuses on capacity building

Bengaluru: TheUnion Budget 2026–27 is designed to build long-term economic capacity rather than fuel short-term consumption, said Chocko Valliappa, Founder and Managing Director of Vee Technologies and Vice Chairman of Sona Group of Education Institutions. Sharing his perspective on the Budget, Valliappa stated that the government has adopted a clear and structured approach aimed at aligning talent with industry needs, strengthening advanced manufacturing and reducing operational hurdles for technology-led services.

“This Budget is about building depth, improving execution and allowing productivity to compound over time. The direction is clear and practical,” he observed.

A key highlight, according to him, is the renewed focus on education. The Budget treats education as an economic engine rather than merely a social sector expenditure. By linking universities to industrial corridors and employment opportunities, the government has acknowledged that skills, research and jobs must grow together for meaningful development.

On the manufacturing front, Valliappa welcomed the emphasis on electronics, semiconductors, rare earths, chemicals and aerospace. He said this signals India’s intent to move up the global value chain and build strong domestic ecosystems that support strategic autonomy and competitiveness.

He also praised the initiatives aimed at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Strengthening receivables financing and platforms like TReDS will help address long-standing working capital challenges. “Improving cash-flow reliability for MSMEs is one of the most effective ways to boost output and job creation without putting pressure on the fiscal system,” he noted.