Unknown facet of Jnanpith awardee: Dr Shivarama Karanth’s rare book on Ayurveda out

Puttur: While Dr. Kota Shivarama Karanth is widely celebrated as a Jnanpith Award-winning novelist, playwright, environmentalist, and cultural icon of Karnataka, his lesser-known contributions to Ayurveda remain a hidden gem in his prolific career. Long before the modern resurgence of interest in traditional medicine, Karanth took it upon

himself to revive and preserve the ‘Essence of Ayurveda’, a seminal work originally written by the Ayurvedic practitioner Ramakrishnaiah.

Through his unrelenting dedication, Karanth ensured that this ancient wisdom did not fade into obscurity, reaffirming his role as not just a literary and cultural giant, but a true guardian of Karnataka’s intellectual heritage. His 122nd Birth anniversary is on 10 October which will be celebrated in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Kota Udupi districts respectively on a low key due to the impending elections in the state.

Dr. Amrut Malla an Ayurvedic Doctor by himself, has unearthed a rare book that has recorded Dr.Karanth’s insights into Ayurveda. Karanth’s foray into the world of Ayurveda was sparked by his intellectual curiosity and deep respect for traditional knowledge.

In the early 1980s, he recognized the immense value of *Essence of Ayurveda*, a text that had been largely forgotten. Though not a practitioner of Ayurveda himself, Karanth was moved by the wealth of knowledge contained within the manuscript, authored by the renowned Ramakrishnaiah, an Ayurvedic doctor who had treated thousands of patients free of charge during his lifetime.

“For Karanth, the idea that such a valuable work could disappear from collective memory was unthinkable. He took up the monumental task of reprinting the work, despite numerous legal and logistical challenges. After years of effort, the first two volumes were reprinted in 1986, thanks in part to his collaboration with the then Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ramakrishna Hegde. The revival of *Essence of Ayurveda* was not merely a scholarly achievement but a cultural one, preserving centuries of Ayurvedic wisdom for future generations” says Dr. Malla.

Karanth’s deep involvement in Ayurveda is reflective of his broader intellectual pursuits. His insatiable thirst for knowledge extended far beyond literature and the arts. He was known as a “walking encyclopedia,” a man who absorbed and understood everything from botany and zoology to medicine and science.

His contributions to the preservation of Ayurvedic knowledge were in line with his broader philosophy: that ancient wisdom should not only be safeguarded but also be applied in a modern context. “He is Gurudev of Karnataka, and his work in Ayurveda gives ample proof of his multifarious knowledge base just like Rabindranath Tagore” Dr. Malla told Hans India.

A Renaissance Man of Karnataka

Although Karanth’s work in Ayurveda may seem like a departure from his literary achievements, it aligns perfectly with his overall vision of life. Like Rabindranath Tagore, who was not only a poet but also a philosopher, artist, and social reformer, Karanth embodied the spirit of a Renaissance man. He sought to unify tradition and modernity in all areas of life, from the fine arts to medicine. Dr. Malla told.

Just as Tagore founded Shantiniketan as a space for creative and intellectual exploration, Karanth’s *Balavana* in Puttur served a similar purpose. It was not only a hub for literary activity but also a place where the natural world, education, and culture coexisted in harmony. In this sense, Karanth’s efforts to preserve Ayurveda can be seen as part of his larger mission to maintain a balance between modernity and tradition.

Reviving a legacy

Karanth’s revival of ‘Essence of Ayurveda’ is perhaps one of his most understated accomplishments, but it is one that continues to resonate. The work provides a detailed introduction to herbs, their medicinal properties, and the ancient wisdom of food and medicine, specifically those found in the Dakshina Kannada region. Karanth understood that these traditions had the potential to provide solutions to modern health issues, making his efforts all the more relevant today.

Through his work in Ayurveda, Karanth not only ensured the survival of an ancient science but also demonstrated the enduring relevance of traditional knowledge in contemporary life. In a world where we often look to the future without considering the lessons of the past, Karanth’s efforts serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining that delicate balance.

In many respects, Karanth’s life and work draw interesting parallels to that of Rabindranath Tagore, the Bengali poet and Nobel laureate. Both men were deeply invested in the preservation of cultural traditions while simultaneously advancing modern thought. Tagore’s educational philosophy at Shantiniketan, which encouraged learning through nature and the arts, closely mirrors Karanth’s vision for Balavana, where literature, science, and the environment are intertwined.

Both Tagore and Karanth were polymaths, equally at ease in the world of intellectual thought and practical action. While Tagore is celebrated globally, Karanth’s legacy remains rooted in Karnataka, though equally deserving of wider recognition. Their shared commitment to education, cultural preservation, and the synthesis of tradition and modernity marks them as two of India’s greatest cultural reformers.