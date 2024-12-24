Upendra’s dystopian utopia, a mind-bender

Bengaluru : That’s it folks, we’ve got another masterpiece from Upendra Rao, the same genius who gave us a glimpse of a super-advanced India in ‘Super (2010)’ and the unforgettable ‘Uppigintha Ruchi Bere Illa’ (No better taste that salt).

If U are not aware yet, I am talking about ‘UI’. First off, this film is a visual treat, boasting scenes that could give “Oppenheimer” or “John Wick” a run for their money. Speaking of visuals, ‘UI’ doesn’t just aim to please; it dazzles with some shots that seem to come from a tilt-shift lens, making the cities and chaos look like tiny, intricate models. You can tell Upendra poured his heart into crafting this world.

But here’s where it gets interesting - or confusing, depending on how you look at it. ‘UI’ isn’t your typical blockbuster; it’s a mind-bender. The movie invites you to form your own conclusions, leaving you with more questions than answers. It’s like a puzzle where every piece is a shade of grey. Right from the start, it challenges your ego, making you question not just the narrative but your own per-ceptions.

If you haven’t watched it yet, there is an eccentric disclaimer at the start of the movie that tests your intelligence temperament. However, the viewers would definitely not be ready for what’s to unfold.

The storytelling is like a rollercoaster through the psyche of humanity. Upendra tells a story by dis-secting society, technology, and our place within it. But don’t expect a straightforward ride; ‘UI’ is for those who enjoy piecing together the fragments of a shattered mirror to see the whole picture.

Right from the start, there are so many issues covered in the movie. Upendra has directed the film and narrated the story in such a way that if you pay attention, you will be rewarded with multiple thought processes. It is safe to reiterate that this film is not just a mere entertainer, the film makes you think deeply about the abuse of nature, struggle for power, effects of social media, societal con-flicts and existence as it is.

Coming to the issues highlighted in ‘UI’, Upendra has stuffed several of them into one movie. Each of the issues mentioned earlier have been given adequate time for viewers to comprehend.

While the viewer is engrossed in the second half of the movie, certain realisations about an unbridled mind are expected to hit. That is when the viewer can draw a conclusion that social media is both a boon and a bane. This thought may sound confusing and out of place when you read it, but certain scenes in the movie will complement it.

One may argue that the whole movie was left unfinished. By the looks of it however, the purpose of this movie is served when the viewer derives their own meanings from the movie.

The performances, especially Upendra in dual roles, are powerful, but the film’s real strength lies in its visual storytelling and philosophical depth. The music by Ajaneesh Loknath adds another layer, making you feel the chaos and the calm within this dystopian world. After all, the UtopIa is within you and Upendra wants us to realise this.

All in all, Uppi has made this film to give a chance for viewers to think outside the box. Most other Kannada movies have failed to evoke thought with their mindless love stories and lack of interna-tional appeal. However, there are a few flaws in editing that can be overlooked.

So, if you’re up for a film that will both visually stun you and challenge your intellect, ‘UI’ is your tick-et. Just be ready to leave the cinema with your mind buzzing, trying to piece together the narrative puzzle Upendra has laid out. It is more than just a movie; it is a test of your patience and perception.