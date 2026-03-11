Vaccination for All: One of the First Hospital-Led Structured Life Course Program Covering Children to Elderly Launched

Bengaluru: In view of strengthening preventive and integrated healthcare care ecosystem, SPARSH Group of Hospitals on Wednesday announced the launch of a comprehensive Life-Course Vaccination (LCV) Program, making it one of the first structured vaccination initiative covering individuals from childhood to elderly adulthood.

The program was officially launched by Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, in the presence of Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, SPARSH Group of Hospitals; Dr. (Prof) Ranjan Shetty, Group Medical Director and Lead Consultant – Cardiologist, SPARSH Group of Hospitals; along with other senior leaders from the healthcare community.

The program will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the flagship Infantry Road hospital in Bengaluru, followed by expansion across other SPARSH hospital centres in the city.

The initiative is supported by Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. as a knowledge and awareness partner. The company will provide educational resources and capacity-building support to complement the in-house scientific expertise, led by Dr. John Paul - Consultant Infectious Diseases at SPARSH Hospitals, helping strengthen awareness about adult and life stage vaccination.

India today faces a growing double burden of disease. According to estimates from the World Health Organization, Non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes and cancers now account for nearly 63–65 percent of deaths, while infectious diseases like influenza and pneumonia continue to affect vulnerable populations. Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and environmental factors are increasing health risks in large urban centers like Bengaluru.

The initiative aims to promote vaccination as a lifelong preventive health measure—extending beyond childhood immunization to include adolescents, adults, elderly populations, and high-risk groups. The program is designed to address a critical gap in India’s healthcare system, where adult vaccination remains significantly underutilized despite rising disease risks and changing epidemiological patterns. It aims to promote life-course immunisation by encouraging adults to stay protected through recommended vaccines such as HPV (for cervical cancer prevention), shingles (herpes zoster), pneumococcal vaccines (for pneumonia and invasive infections), and Tdap/Td boosters (for protection against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), among others recommended across different life stages - all of which contribute to safeguarding long-term health.

Launching the unique initiative, Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, SPARSH Hospitals, said, “India’s healthcare system must gradually shift from a model focused largely on treating illness to one that actively protects health. Prevention is the foundation of a stronger and more resilient society. Vaccination is among the most powerful tools in preventive medicine, yet life-stage vaccination beyond childhood remains underutilized in India.”

“Life-course vaccination recognizes that protection is needed at every stage of life—from childhood to elderly years. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage a broader public-health mindset where prevention, awareness and timely vaccination become an integral part of lifelong healthcare,” said Dr. Patil.

Marking a strategic shift from treatment to prevention, SPARSH Hospitals will integrate vaccination assessment into routine clinical care across all departments. Medical HODs and healthcare providers will review vaccination status at every patient touchpoint—including OPD consultations, hospital admissions, emergency care, and follow-up visits - ensuring that preventive protection becomes an integral part of everyday healthcare delivery.

Emphasizing the importance of translating preventive care into everyday clinical practice, Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, SPARSH Hospitals, said, “With the Life-Course Vaccination programme, we are operationalising preventive healthcare within the hospital ecosystem. By integrating vaccination assessments across departments and patient interactions, we aim to make preventive care simple, accessible and routine for patients and families. Our focus is to ensure that every individual visiting our Units receives the right guidance, access and support to stay protected throughout different stages of life.”

The initiative aims to improve vaccination coverage among high-risk populations, reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases and promote a culture where preventive health becomes an integral part of lifelong medical care.