Live
- North Korean's Kim Jong-un, Russian President Putin hold bilateral talks in Beijing
- Issues with price updates resolved, says Zerodha after hit by a technical glitch
- OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls and GPT-5 Safety Routing Amid Rising Concerns
- Duleep Trophy: Iyer, Jaiswal and Thakur eye big performances for strong West Zone
- Rs 2.75 crore for Gurdaspur, Rs 50 lakh for Amritsar: AAP MP allocates MPLADS funds for flood-hit Punjab
- Bengal school job case: ED suspects tainted candidates' list truncated to show lower crime proceeds
- National ranking TT returns to Delhi after 13 years
- PVL begins on Oct 2; final set for Oct 26
- India ready for Korean challenge in Super 4s
- Bhambri relishes US Open journey, draws inspiration from India’s sporting legacy
Varsity launches fellowship for children’s literature in Kannada
Bengaluru: To build and share a strong repository of children’s literature in Kannada, Azim Premji University on Tuesday invited emerging and...
Bengaluru: To build and share a strong repository of children’s literature in Kannada, Azim Premji University on Tuesday invited emerging and experienced authors to share writings in Kannada for children in all forms, including stories, poems, plays, biographies, travelogues, and novel.
The fellowship is a part of ‘Kathavana’, Azim Premji University’s annual bilingual children’s literature festival, which focuses on bringing children’s literature into classrooms. Interested authors should submit a proposal with one writing sample along with other details by November 30, said a press release issued by the university.
This will be followed by a screening process by distinguished jury members who will also guide and support shortlisted writers to refine their manuscripts through workshops before finalising them for publication, added the release. The authors whose manuscripts have been finalised for publication will be eligible for a fellowship amount of Rs 10,000. And those invited to participate in the workshops will be extended travel allowance and accommodation facilities, added the release.