Vee Vault Capital invites applications

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 11:59 AM IST
Vee Vault Capital invites applications
Bengaluru: Global investment platform Vee Vault Capital has invited applications for its first cohort of 10 high-potential entrepreneurs to support emerging startups across sectors such as technology, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital platforms.

The initiative is backed by the family office of entrepreneur Chocko Valliappa and is being launched in collaboration with IT services company Vee Technologies and the century-old industrial conglomerate The Sona Group.

Vee Vault CapitalStartup Funding IndiaChocko ValliappaVee TechnologiesThe Sona GroupEntrepreneur Accelerator Program
