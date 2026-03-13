Vee Vault Capital invites applications

Bengaluru: Global investment platform Vee Vault Capital has invited applications for its first cohort of 10 high-potential entrepreneurs to support emerging startups across sectors such as technology, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital platforms.

The initiative is backed by the family office of entrepreneur Chocko Valliappa and is being launched in collaboration with IT services company Vee Technologies and the century-old industrial conglomerate The Sona Group.