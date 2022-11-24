Veggies, fruits, spices to be grown without soil soon

Bengaluru: If everything goes according to plan, you'll soon be able to produce flowers, some fruits, spices, and even vegetables within a poly house without any soil. Using mist spraying technology, the seedlings and plants can be made to hang in the air while receiving the necessary nutrients.

In order to promote indoor aeroponics for high-value crops under various lighting and nutrient conditions, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute for Spices Research (IISR), Calicut, have made a decision to work together. Using just air and no soil, aeroponics is a technique for growing horticulture crops.

On Friday, Western Sydney University, Australia, and ICAR and IIHR will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Some fruits, vegetables (which are smaller in size), flowers, and even spices can be grown using aeroponics technology, according to Nandeesha P, a scientist from IIHR. The roots of the plants are visible since they are left in a hanging position using this technique. He remarked, "We can grow these in a protected space known as a poly house." He continued by explaining that the necessary nutrients are sprayed using a sensor-based mist spraying system. Additionally, he indicated that farmers would benefit from this method in the near future.

Researchers who specialise in aeroponics claim that this technology has various benefits. Less water is used, which reduces wastage. It is possible to use the nutrients without wasting them. Plants develop better and faster than they would throughout their typical growing phase, which is another significant benefit. Strawberries, tomatoes, mint, and basil are a few of the well-known plants that can be cultivated utilising aeroponics. Growth becomes faster and better because essential nutrients may be managed and delivered to the roots.

IIHR had previously created a soilless cultivation method that involved fertilising coco-peat with nutrients like phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen that are crucial for plant growth. This can be applied to a variety of industries, from small-scale farming to terrace gardening. The system is also employed in situations when plants are grown in water and without soil. Water provides the necessary nutrients.