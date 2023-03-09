Vehicular traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be redirected on Mar 12

Bengaluru: In preparation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12, traffic on the road will be diverted to alternate routes between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm In a directive, Mandya's Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna stated that all types of vehicles will be subject to the diversion.

After the expressway's opening, the prime minister will address the public in Gejjalagere in the Maddur taluk of the Mandya district.