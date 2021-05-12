Ventilators not HFNO to be used to reduce oxygen demand: Sudhakar

Bengaluru: To reduce the increasing demand for oxygen, ventilators will be used instead of HFNO, said Health and Medical Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting with DHOs, district surgeons, deans and director of medical colleges and super speciality hospitals in all districts, the minister said, "Patients with moderate symptoms need about 20-60 litres of oxygen per minute. So we have to find ways to reduce dependence on oxygen and hence we are trying to utilize NIV ventilators as an alternative which is more effective. This will reduce the oxygen demand by 80% and all patients in Bengaluru, Bengaluru News, Karnataka, Karnataka Newswill be shifted to ventilator beds."

As a result of continuous efforts to ramp up health infrastructure, since the last 6-8 months, 50 oxygenated beds have been set up in every taluk hospital. "We also have about six ventilators in each talk hospital. However due to lack of specialist manpower, oxygen is being used in spite of availability of ventilators. To address this issue we are recruiting anaesthetists, doctors on contract basis. All Covid hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras within a week. This will help remote monitoring and also ensure efficient use of beds," Minister further said

According to the state Health Department, fatality rate is high in some districts and the government is on to find out reasons for. Early detection and treatment is the key to recovery and preventing casualties. The positivity rate in state is 33.09% and our aim is to bring it down to 5%.