Veteran Congress stalwart Janardhana Poojary hosts Dy CM

In a display of political continuity and personal warmth, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary at the latter’s residence on Friday to personally check on the senior statesman’s health.

The 88-year-old Poojary, who once served as Union Minister in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet and headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, welcomed Shivakumar with traditional respect. Amid an atmosphere charged with mutual admiration, the elder leader placed a shawl on the Deputy CM, a gesture widely seen as a mark of blessing and endorsement from one generation of Congress leadership to the next.

Shivakumar spoke appreciatively of Poojary’s lifelong dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens and his pivotal role in strengthening the party’s base in the coastal districts over many decades. The brief but meaningful interaction allowed the two leaders to exchange views and reminisce about the party’s journey in the region.

Local Congress workers and associates, including leader Padmaraj, were present during the visit, which reinforced the enduring ties between senior figures and the current leadership in Dakshina Kannada. Poojary continues to command deep respect in coastal Karnataka for his straightforward approach to politics and consistent focus on public issues, even in his later years. Shivakumar’s visit is being interpreted as part of broader efforts to honour party elders while consolidating organisational strength ahead of future challenges.