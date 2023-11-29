Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal

Live
- In a tragic turn of events, Ambikapathy, the Vice President of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, succumbs to a heart attack amidst accusations of severe torture by a former BJP minister.
- The controversy deepens as allegations of being a scapegoat in an Income Tax raid, uncovering substantial funds, emerge.
Ambikapathy, the Vice President of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, November 27, at the age of 70. Simultaneously, D Kempanna, the President of the Karnataka Contractors Association, has accused a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister of subjecting Ambikapathy to severe torture, which he claims led to Ambikapathy's death. Kempanna attributes the demise to the stress inflicted on Ambikapathy.
Kempanna also asserts that Ambikapathy was unfairly targeted in connection with an Income Tax raid on his properties. The association's vice president died a little over a month after IT officials conducted the raid in Bengaluru, discovering approximately Rs 42 crore on October 13. The Income Tax search at Ambikapathy's brother Pradeep's residence revealed 23 boxes filled with Rs 500 denomination notes, along with seized documents related to bank accounts and lockers.
Allegations have emerged suggesting that the funds uncovered during the Income Tax raids were intended for election purposes in Telangana by the Karnataka Congress government. Ambikapathy's wife, Ashwathamma, a former corporator of ward number 95 in Bengaluru, had her properties also searched during the raids. The circumstances surrounding Ambikapathy's death and the alleged financial irregularities are now raising questions and drawing attention to the broader context of political and financial dealings.