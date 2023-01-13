Vikrant Rona, Kantara on list of films eligible for Oscar nominations

Bengaluru: The first ever Kannada film that made its entry into the Academy Awards was 'Care of Footpath 2' directed by Kishan S S(Master Kishan). Another blockbuster movie Rangitaranga directed by Anup Bhandari had made it into the list of productions eligible for the 88th Academy Awards, but it did not make it into the final list of nominations. Two Kannada films that were a huge commercial and successful movie, Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeep and Rishab Shetty's Kantara a popular movie across the nation is on the reminder list of films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12.

As Care Of Footpath 2 which received a "lateral entry" at Oscars 2016, has become the first ever Kannada film to do so. The sequel to the film 'Care of Footpath' was also awarded the Guinness record. Speaking about it, Director and Actor Kishan said, Well, C/O Footpath 2 entered the Academy Awards in 2015. Many years have passed and I am so glad we have come this far where 11 Indian films have made it to the reminder list of the Academy awards this year."

He added, It's great that two Kannada movies have made it to the cut. Let's hope for the best. Kantara is a blockbuster movie that we all have loved and appreciated from the bottom of our hearts for being the best film so far to bring out a culture that people hadn't heard of. And I am extremely happy that a film with a cultural responsibility has made it to the Academy Awards and shall be competing in not one or two, but all categories. I am looking forward to Kantara and Indian cinema to shine in this years Oscar's. It's a proud feeling for us. Fingers crossed for the nominations.

Director Anup Bhandari said, "In 2016, Rangitaranga was listed in the nominations and now Vikrant Rona, which is a happy moment for our entire team. Also happy to see that the Kantara movie is on the list." He said, Earlier it started with super hit movies from the Kannada industry with Rajkumar films. As I remember, the new wave commercial cinemas or content driven cinemas like Lucia made more noise and business. Rangitaranga also happened to be a super hit movie in the overseas market. It had a big opening, In U.S alone 2.5 crore was collected. From KGF, people again started talking about Kannada movies. All the movies in the past has contributed to how the industry is now. Being at the right time is very important.

Replying to his next big announcement, He stated, "I will be directing Kiccha Sudeep for the second time after Vikrant Rona. Soon the details will be revealed, as to which movie it will be. The actor will be revealing the news at the right time." Fans are eagerly waiting to know about Sudeep's next, whether it will be Billa Ranga Baasha or any other new subject.