Villagers allege police atrocity for protesting against bar

Chikmagalur: The women of Maslapura village in Kadur taluk of the district hit headlines on Sunday for barging into the bar and restaurant that was opened recently in the village against their wishes and damaged furniture. The women have been up in arms against opening of the bar in the village as they fear that their men would become alcoholics and peaceful domestic atmosphere would be jeopardised.



But the influential bar owner managed to get the license for opening the bar. The women were united and barged into the bar on Sunday and ransacked the furniture. Following a complaint lodged by the bar owner, police sub inspector Ramya and her personnel picked up three women and five men on Monday. The villagers alleged that the police even broke the door and tiles of the house.

Maslapura is a tiny village with just 150 houses. Most of the villagers are daily wage workers and small farmers. They raised objection with Emmedoddi gram panchayat when bar licence was given. In spite of the resentment, the authorities issued license. What makes the matters worse is that the bar is located close to the high school girls hostel.

When the three women questioned the wisdom of opening the bar, its owner and workers allegedly misbehaved with them. Enraged over the incident, the women ransacked the bar. Police registered cases against 41 persons including 17 women under IPC sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 506, 447, 427, 114, and 149. Most of the accused left the village fearing arrest. Villagers alleged that police broke the door and roof tiles while arresting the accused.

When contacted, Kadur sub inspector Ramya denied police atrocity. She said that villagers were staging protest for a week. "We gave protection for them. Had we supported the bar owner, we would have arrested the women before receiving complaint. She said police acted as per the law.

According to reports, five persons have partnered to open the bar in the village.