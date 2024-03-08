Villagers demand bitumen-topped road for access to govt school

Shivamogga: In the remote villages of Kuchulu, Hosagadde, and Honna Gadde in Shivamogga taluk, the daily journey to the government school, located three kilometers away, has become a harrowing ordeal for children. Lamentably, there exists no proper road infrastructure, leaving students to navigate rugged paths through the forest.

Despite repeated appeals from villagers and the submission of requests to Tirthahalli MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jshanendra, the construction of a tar road remains elusive. With over 13 children enrolled in primary school, spanning grades 1 to 5, the absence of a safe and accessible route poses a significant threat to their education and well-being.

Villagers, steadfast in their commitment to ensuring their children’s education, emphasize the imperative of maintaining the government school. However, the lack of attention from concerned officials and public representatives exacerbates their frustration, compelling children to endure arduous journeys daily.

The construction of a tar road not only facilitates the movement of private vehicles but also ensures the safety of students commuting to and from school.

Furthermore, the absence of reliable mobile network coverage exacerbates the isolation of these communities, severing vital lines of communication between students, parents, and teachers.

Amidst these hardships, residents of these hilly forest villages implore government officials, ministers, MPs, and MLAs to prioritize the provision of essential facilities, including road infrastructure and adequate teaching staff, to ensure a brighter

future for their children.