Integrated development of Anantapur dist is top priority

Anantapur: In-charge district Collector C Vishnu Charan stated that integrated development remains top priority for Anantapur district, with numerous welfare and development programmes being implemented under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership to position the district as a frontrunner across sectors.

The 77th Republic Day celebrations were held grandly at Police Parade Grounds in Anantapur on Monday. Vishnu Charan unfurled the National Flag, along with SP P Jagadeesh, inspected the parade and received the ceremonial salute.

Paying tributes to freedom fighters, he recalled India’s emergence as a sovereign, democratic republic on January 26, 1950, and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to accelerated, inclusive growth.

Explaining the ley highlights, the in-charge Collector said that Rs 382 crore credited to 2.76 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan; 49,000 MT urea supplied via Rythu Seva Kendras; 28 Kisan drones distributed (80% subsidy). Anantapur ranked first in micro-irrigation approvals (over 15,240 hectares in 2025–26); paddy worth Rs 60 crore procured through 24 centres, payments within 48 hours; cattle sheds with up to 90% subsidy; plans for community cattle hostels; HNSS canal widening enabled 41 TMC water supply (benefiting 42 tanks); and 25.75 TMC utilised under Tungabhadra HLC.

The Collector outlined initiatives in women empowerment, education, healthcare, infrastructure, renewable energy, sanitation, housing, skill development, and industrial growth.

The event featured cultural programmes, departmental tableaux, felicitation of freedom fighters’ families, and merit certificates to officials.