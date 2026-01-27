State tableau reflects journey from ‘millets to microchips’ at Bharat Parv

Bengaluru: The Karnataka tableau themed ‘Millets to Microchip’ was showcased at Bharat Parv 2026, a national cultural and tourism festival organised by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Bharat Parv 2026 will be held for six days from January 26 to January 31 at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi. The festival aims to highlight the country’s cultural diversity, heritage and development through exhibitions, performances and displays from different states.

The tableau was dropped from the Republic Day parade by the Central authorities this year under the rotation policy. In 2022, the Union government decided that each state and Union territory would participate alternatively in the parade and at Bharat Parv. Last year, Karnataka was part of the parade, so this year the state’s tableau will be stationed at the Red Fort.

The Karnataka tableau has been designed to reflect the state’s journey of development, showcasing its leadership in agriculture, industry and modern technology. The theme adopted for the tableau is ‘Millet to Microchip’, symbolising Karnataka’s transition from traditional agrarian roots to a modern, technology-driven economy.

The tableau prominently highlights Karnataka’s leadership in the production of ‘Siri Dhaanya’ (millets). Large pots filled with different varieties of millets are displayed, along with a statue of a farmer couple holding harvested crops. The front portion of the tableau features an image of the rising sun, symbolising consistent growth, progress and dynamism.

Statues of children releasing a fountain of spirit are also included, reflecting the empowerment of rural communities in the state.