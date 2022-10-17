Villagers In Karnataka Found Six-Foot-Long Crocodile In The Sugarcane Field

There was fear in the Karnataka's village after a crocodile appeared in the sugarcane fields outside of Hosur village in the Bailhongal taluk on Sunday. Farmers were upset because despite being told as soon as possible, forest officials did not show up in the community to capture the crocodile.



They were terrified and excited when they saw the six-foot-long crocodile in the field because they have never seen one in or around the village. The villagers claim that this crocodile may have originated from the Malaprabha river.



Farmers heard the barking of their pet dog and followed the sound to discover the dog within the crocodile's mouth. The farmers and young people gathered at the farm and alerted the police and forest department. For hours, they waited. Staff from the forest department arrived late.

A group of youngsters seized the crocodile as it entered the sugarcane fields. They dragged it out of the field after tying it up with two ropes.

Furthermore, this particular incidence make us remember that this incident was quiet horrific and showed the agitation of the villager towards the forest officials as they believed it to be a case of negligence.