Villagers In Karnataka Use A Buffalo To Open Bus Shelter

It is common knowledge that politicians and well-known figures preside over inaugural ceremonies, yet nobody has ever heard of a buffalo being invited as the principal guest.But it is undoubtedly real, and it was a singular event in the Karnataka region of Gadag when a buffalo opened a bus shelter.



When the ribbon was cut, the buffalo was there with the villagers, and it was well-received because it attended the event. The villagers claimed that they made an effort to take a different approach since they were tired of the officials' cruel behaviour.





Villagers make a buffalo do the ribbon cutting ceremony of a bus shelter in #Balehosur village of #Gadag as the local administration ignored the demand for restoration for many years @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha @raghukoppar @NammaBengaluroo @karnatakacom pic.twitter.com/02kKvqm566 — Amit Upadhye (@Amitsen_TNIE) July 19, 2022

Locals of Balehosur in Gadag stated that they had been pleading with the authorities for a bus shelter for a very long time. However, it was because of the authorities' ignorance that we took this action to get their notice. Schoolchildren, college students, and a number of other people relied on the bus services, and they claimed that things were even harder during the rainy season.

People were reportedly forced to wait for their buses at adjacent hotels and homes after the original bus shelter, which was built roughly 40 years ago, collapsed a few years after it was built. The area quickly turned into a dump for rubbish, so the locals decided to pool their resources and construct a makeshift shelter out of coconut fronds.

They have been asking the local MLA and MP to restore the bus shelter for the past two years. When the leaders made a promise that something would be done, it never materialised. We opted to fix the bus shelter instead of waiting for the authorities because it had simply expanded into a junkyard and people were still suffering without shelter.

Meanwhile, Ramappa Lamani, a Shirahatti MLA, claimed he was ignorant of the problem or the inauguration. He promised to look into the situation right away and construct a new bus shelter for the residents.