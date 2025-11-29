  1. Home
VST Tillers Tractors unveils EV power tillers

  • Created On:  29 Nov 2025 1:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., India’s pioneer in compact farming solutions, unveiled its first-ever EV Power Tiller and EV Power Weeder at the 9th EIMA Agrimach, at PUSA, New Delhi. The products were formally unveiled by Smt. S. Rukmani, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare(M&T), Government of India. This launch marks VST’s entry into the fully electric farm machinery space and reinforces its commitment to future-ready, sustainable agricultural solutions.

Designed to support the evolving needs of Indian farmers, the new electric range offers eco-friendly performance, reduced operating costs, and ease of use, ushering in a new era of green farming solutions.

EV Farm MachineryVST Tillers TractorsSustainable AgricultureAgritech InnovationEIMA Agrimach 2025

