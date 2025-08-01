Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that Karnataka’s doors were open to all IT companies intending to migrate from Maharashtra.He was speaking to reporters after the inaugural ceremony of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025. He said, “We welcome IT companies wanting to migrate from Maharashtra to Karnataka. We will provide them with all the infrastructure they need.”

“The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra had made a statement a few days ago that IT companies were moving from Maharashtra to Bengaluru. I would like to thank him for saying that. We are not competing with other states in the country but at a global level. Maharashtra too has a significant IT industry, but we will welcome any IT company moving to our state with open arms.”

Asked about criticism regarding the planned protest in Bengaluru against election fraud, he said, “I don’t understand why others are feeling upset with our protest.

We don’t have to answer anyone regarding this, we are only answerable to the people of Karnataka.

BJP did election fraud using data collected by private firm Chilume, our national leaders will talk about it.

Rahul Gandhi isn’t coming here for political reasons; he will be here to tell people how the elections are rigged. We must stop Election Commission from becoming a wing of a political party.”

“Our party has done extensive research about vote theft and we are committed to expose BJP’s election fraud. We will decide on the format of August 5th protest in consultation with the national leadership,” he said.

Honey trap issue

Asked about CID’s report that there was no evidence in the honey trap allegation made by Minister K N Rajanna, he said, “What has this got to do with me? I don’t know about the complainant or the investigation. I am hearing about it from the media.”Replying to a question on chairmanship of KMF, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this, it is purely a media creation.