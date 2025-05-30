We have given Rs 725 cr for construction of school rooms: CM

Bengaluru: Talent is not anyone’s property. If given a chance, everyone’s talent will come out, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On the occasion of the resumption of the school academic year, talented students were felicitated at a program organized by the Education Department at the Karnataka Government Kannada School in Adugodi, inspected the school rooms and later spoke at a forum program.

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide education to everyone. Education does not just give knowledge, it shapes personality. Everyone should get education. This will increase self-esteem and make us an asset to society,” he said.

Dr. Babasaheb is one of the greatest scholars the country has ever seen. Talent is not the property of anyone. If given a chance, the talent within everyone will come out. He said that everyone should also follow the constitution given by Ambedkar.

He said that Ambedkar’s wish was to create an equal society free from caste and class. He recalled that in 1992-93, when I was the Finance Minister, I had given financial approval to appoint one lakh teachers.

Children can study as good students only if they get good nutrition. That is why we are giving eggs, bananas, chikki and milk to children. In addition to this, we are also providing textbooks, uniforms, shoes, socks and books from the government itself, he said.

It is good for children to learn many languages. Learn more languages and be ahead in Kannada. It is wrong to say that children will not become talented if they learn Kannada. If they get scientific education and develop scientific standards, children will become good talents. Therefore, he emphasized that the attendance of government schools should increase.

This time too, we have given Rs 725 crore for the construction of school rooms. We gave last year too. Government schools are not lagging behind in quality, he said. The Education Department is trying to ensure that children get good results without grace marks. He clarified that there will be no fee for the second and third supplementary examinations. Government schools in Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s constituency have maintained good quality. He called for the same quality to be maintained throughout the state.