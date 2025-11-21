Weeklong celebrations to mark MAHE’s 33rd convocation

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will celebrate its 33rd convocation through two phases of ceremonies scheduled in Manipal and Bengaluru spanning November 21 to 30. More than 8,500 students across the country and overseas are set to graduate this year from one of India’s top-ranked private universities, recognised as an Institution of Eminence and placed third in the NIRF 2025 university rankings.

At Manipal, the convocation will take place between November 21 and 23 at KMC Greens. A total of 6,148 graduates, including students receiving degrees in absentia, will be honoured over three days. The Bengaluru campus will conduct its convocation on November 29 and 30, where more than 917 students will graduate in person. Another 1,385 students from online learning programmes will also be awarded degrees in the same phase.

This year’s ceremonies will recognise excellence through the awarding of 15 gold medals, with 12 being presented in Manipal and three in Bengaluru. Graduates from engineering, medical and health sciences, management, design, life sciences and humanities form the core of this year’s cohort. The Manipal convocation will see leading figures from academia and industry delivering keynote addresses.