What is bitcoin? Siddaramaiah should answer, says BJP MP

Mysuru: Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha questioned former chief minister Sidaramaiah to answer what is bitcoin and how it is trading? Speaking to media persons here on Thursday he said that the Congress leader's son's name figured in the chargesheet submitted to court by police.



He said Siddaramaiah presented state budget for 13 times he should have explain why Congress leaders filed anticipatory bail application? He said the bitcoin scam exposed when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister.

He said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered to celebrate Onake Obavva jayanthi. But during his tenure Siddaramaiah celebrated Tipu Sultan Jayanti whos father Hyder ali killed Onake Obavva by cheating. He also poisoned Madakari Nayaka of Chitradurga. He said Tipu cheated kings of Mysuru. He said Bommai would become chief minister again in 2023 with thumping majority as BJP would win once more.