When I became CM for first time, I took oath on Basava Jayanti: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Our government is fully committed to Basava Tattva, Vachana Culture, and the struggle of the Sharans, and those of the venerable ones that are possible will be fulfilled in a phased manner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured.

He spoke at a meeting of Lingayat Swamijis, ministers, MLAs, and community leaders who met him at his Kaveri residence. When I became the Chief Minister for the first time, I took the oath on Basava Jayanti. He said that it was our own Congress government that made Basavanna’s portrait mandatory in government offices. Basavanna’s ideas and struggle are conducive to building a secular society. Casteist Pattabhadras do not like Basavanna’s ideas.

He said that Pattabhadras cannot openly oppose Basavanna. That is why they are opposing him internally. The caste system is very deeply rooted. Pattabhadras are watering it down. Basavanna’s struggle is conducive to building a secular, equal society. There is no movement in our caste system. There is no movement in a society where there is caste inertia and economic inertia.

He said that Basavanna’s ideas are Ambedkar’s ideas and all of them are enshrined in the Constitution. Under the presidency of Gorucha, we took the initiative to revive Anubhav Mantapa. Anubhav Mantapa was the first democratic platform. Our government took the initiative to revive Anubhav Mantapa when there was no pressure from anyone. He said that it was the Congress government that declared Basavanna a cultural leader.

Demands of the Swamiji delegation

In order to effectively convey the ideology of Vishwaguru Basaveshwara, who has been declared as the cultural leader of the country, in addition to providing Rs 100 crore in this year’s budget, a total of Rs 500 crore should be provided in the next four-year budgets, at Rs 100 crore each.

Before the Chief Minister’s visit, a meeting was held in this regard in the morning at the official residence of Industries Minister M B Patil on Race Course Road. Swamijis of the community, MLAs, former MLAs and leaders of organizations who had come from all over the state participated in the meeting and discussed. Later, they went to the Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Kaveri’ and submitted a request.

At the 13th Akhil Bharat Sharan Sahitya Sammelan held in Chitradurga recently, the most venerable, dignitaries and thinkers opined that the state government should take some important steps to introduce Basavanna to the younger generation. Later, many meetings were held on this issue and the opinions of all the stakeholders were gathered. Accordingly, the necessary funds should be provided from the current year’s budget to implement the work plans.

A huge statue of Basavanna should be installed on the Bangalore International Airport Road. In addition, a huge ‘Sharan Darshan’ center should be established on the model of Akshardham in Bangalore on an area of 25 acres, and a garden, library, guest house, Dasoha Bhavan, and a hall should be built there and made a tourist destination, Basavalinga Pattadevaru Swamiji of Balki Math brought it to the attention of the Chief Minister on behalf of everyone.

A ‘Separate Sharan Memorial Protection Authority’ should be formed to protect the birthplace, unity center, and other monuments of all Sharans. To make good use of the Anubhav Mantapa being built in Basavakalyana, a ‘Vachanan University’ and a research center should be started there. ‘Basava Bhavan’ should be built in all the district centers of the state and cultural programs should be continuously conducted there by the Kannada and Culture Department.

He said that funds should be provided to institutions dedicated to the dissemination of vachana literature and culture to conduct activities such as collection, publication, re-publication, documentation of manuscripts, study and documentation of vachana sites, seminars, conferences, vachana-based cultural programs, etc.

He said that by providing a grant of Rs 500 crores in the next five years, these projects related to introducing the cultural leader Basavanna to the coming generations should be launched and history should be remembered forever.