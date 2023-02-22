Whenever Cong comes to power, corruption follows

Beluru/Chikkamagaluru: BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress, accusing it of 'appeasement' and 'divisive politics', and urged the people to support the saffron party to have "double engine government" in Karnataka once again, for the development of the state.

Targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the earlier Congress government led by him, Nadda accused them of withdrawing cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, by following their practice of appeasement politics.

"When Congress comes, there is scatter in the society, when Congress comes there is divide and rule, it is the basic trait of Congress' politics. When Congress comes there is vote bank politics, as part of which they indulge in appealing to a particular religion or a community, Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting in Beluru, he alleged that whenever the Congress comes to power corruption comes along with it.

"If there is someone who fights corruption it is BJP and Basavaraj Bommai (Chief Minister), who left no stone unturned in restoring Lokayukta in the state, and if there is someone who encourages corruption it will be Siddaramaiah (Congress leader and former CM), who rooted out Lokayukta institution from the state," he added.

Further alleging that Congress' other name is "corruption, commission", the BJP President charged Siddaramaiah with "appeasement", and disturbing law and order situation.

Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretaries C T Ravi and Arun Singh, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje were among others present at the event.

He later visited Sri Chennakesava Temple in Beluru, which is known for its architecture and sculptures, along with the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering of intellectuals and professionals in Chikkamagaluru, Nadda asserted that his party always stands for righteousness, while claiming that Congress is always doing something "mischievous" against the society.

Alleging that Praveen Nettaru (a young BJP worker) was killed by PFI killer squad, Nadda said, the contribution of Siddaramaiah to Karnataka is that he withdrew cases against PFI and KFD and released its activists.

Further questioning Siddaramaiah and Congress for speaking about corruption, the BJP President asked, "who removed or stopped the institution of Lokayukta?"

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader also visited Sringeri mutt established by Adi Shankaracharya and met Vidhushekhara Bharati, the junior pontiff of the historic and prestigious seminary.