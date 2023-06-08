Wild elephant captured successfully

The menace of wild elephants in the district has exceeded the limit. Especially in the rural part of Channapatna taluk, the menace of elephants has increased. Recently two innocent people were killed in a wildfire. So it was decided that this rogue elephant must be caught, and with the help of farmers, an operation was carried out for the last three days and it was captured. A 40-year-old captive's tooth was broken while being loaded into a lorry.

The forest department officials have finally succeeded in capturing the rogue elephant in the coconut estate area near Aralalusandra village of Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district on Thursday. With the help of department animals Abhimanyu, Arjuna, Bhima, Srikanth, Mahendra, the forest capture operation was carried out.

The elephant was found in the coconut estate in this morning. It was captured by administring tranquliser .After that, with the help of elephants forest department officials and staff were ready to load the forest to the lorry with the help of a crane. But the pachyderm exhibited resentment .It got angry and tried to escape. It also punched the crane in anger. Due to this the elephant's tusk was broken. However, with the help of elephanta , the forest was loaded into the lorry.

Two two people have died within five days in district. On May 30, Kalayya (60) of Kabbalu village, who was going to farm near Hosakabbalu village of Kanakapura taluk, was killed, while on June 3, Veerabhadraiah (56), a native of Kanakapura, who was guarding a mango orchard near Viroopsandra village of Channapatna taluka, was killed.

Villagers staged protest and urged the forest department officials to capture the five elephants. Accordingly, a rogue elephant which killed two people, has now been captured, and the Forest Department officials have planned to conduct an operation and capture the remaining four elephanta after two days.

A radio collar has also been installed on the captured elephant and it is planned to monitor its movements. Tens of thousands of villagers have been left with a sigh of relief for the time being due to the captivity of the elephant that has put everyone to sleepless nights They have insisted to capture the rest of the elephants as well.