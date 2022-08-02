Will BBMP elections be held in October-November?

Bengaluru: As directed by the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission has started the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election process. If the state government finalises the ward reservation this week, the election is likely to be held in October or November.

The Election notification cannot be issued unless the voter list is final. Thus the Election Commission has already started the election process without wasting time. After the ward wise voter list is finalised, the election notification will be out.

The process of revision of the ward restructuring ward-level electoral roll will begin from Monday. The BBMP election personnel who will visit the houses will get the information. The State Election Commission has directed to publish the voter list with the voter's photograph. The schedule has been released that the ward wise voter list should be finally published on September 22.

The Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner, BBMP Administration Special Commissioner, South and Mahadevpura Zone Joint Commissioner are District Election Officers. The voter list will be revised under the leadership of all of them.