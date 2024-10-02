Will go by law, says MUDA Commissioner

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner, on Tuesday, said a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife has been received and the case will be dealt with as per the law.

MLC Yathindra handed over the letter from his mother Parvathy regarding the surrender of allotted 14 sites to the MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan A.N.

Speaking to the media later, the MUDA Commissioner said, “I have got the letter. Now, it has to be seen what action needs to be taken. The letter says that CM’s wife Parvathy is out of her own will, returning the sites to the MUDA.”

“We have to check the procedures and law in this regard and initiate action. I was busy with Dasara festivity programmes. There is no time restriction as such to act upon the petition. The application has been submitted and we will consider it,” Commissioner Raghunandan stated.

“The Lokayukta has sought cooperation from the MUDA. They have not yet asked for documents. Whatever is required, we will cooperate with them and provide them regarding the MUDA scam,” he stated.

The Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed an FIR in the MUDA case. The allegations are made against CM Siddaramaiah that by misusing his power, the allotment of 14 sites was made illegally in the name of CM his wife Parvathy.