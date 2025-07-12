Will meet PM soon to discuss defence corridor proposal: M B Patil

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil revealed that the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively to Karnataka’s proposal to establish defence corridors in both northern and southern regions of the state. The proposal includes the Hubballi-Dharwad–Belagavi–Vijayapura belt in North Karnataka and the Bengaluru Rural–Kolar–Chikkaballapur region in South Karnataka.

Speaking to media representatives at his residence, Minister Patil stated, “We are planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to present our proposal. Once approved, it will move forward for Cabinet-level consideration.”

Patil emphasized the global demand for deep-tech industries such as defence, aerospace, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence due to evolving global geopolitics—citing the Israel-Iran conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and technological shifts. “Over the next two decades, these sectors will see exponential growth. For instance, Nvidia has become the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market cap in this space. Karnataka must prepare itself to harness this opportunity,” he said.

He also addressed the ongoing resistance from farmers regarding land acquisition for the proposed Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park near Devanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on July 15 to discuss the issue. “The government must ensure fair compensation to the farmers if acquisition proceeds. We consider them our own,” Patil added. Regarding the establishment of a second international airport in Bengaluru, Patil said he plans to meet Union Civil Aviation Ministry officials in Delhi next week. “We’re studying models like Noida and Navi Mumbai airports and will make a well-informed decision for Bengaluru’s aviation future,” he said.

Clarifying political speculations, Patil asserted that there are no vacancies in either the Chief Minister’s office or the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidency. “There is no confusion within the party. In the Congress, the high command is supreme, and their word is final,”

he emphasized.