Will seek time with PM for Alamatti dam height increase: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he would seek time from the Prime Minister and Union Jal Shakthi Minister to discuss Alamatti dam height increase in view of objections raised by Maharashtra.

“I will seek time from PM and the Jal Shakthi Minister once CM Siddaramaiah writes a reply to the objection raised by the Maharashtra CM,” he said speaking to reporters after inspecting the venue of Kempe Gowda Jayanthi.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will write a reply to the letter of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis within two days. I have already shared my inputs with the CM. We will also share CM’s letter with all the MPs so that they can take it up in the Parliament. We will seek an appointment with the PM after that. It is important that all of us safeguard state’s interests in unison,” he said.

“Maharashtra CM Fadnavis is an intelligent person. He was in favour of the project in the past. I am surprised he wrote this letter now. Managing floods within a state is the responsibility of the state governments,” he added.

Asked about his visit to inspect the venue for Kempe Gowda Jayanthi, he said, “We have decided to celebrate this year’s Kempe Gowda Jayanthi at this venue. The land allotted to Kempe Gowda Development Authority is nearby. We will lay the foundation stone for the Kempe Gowda Development Authority on June 27 and celebrate his Jayanthi. In the allotted land, a museum on Kempe Gowda will also come up.”

“Our local leaders have suggested swapping the allotted land with the land of Social Welfare Department as it also has an auditorium. A railway line will also pass through this place and a station would be built here. This will be taken up in the Cabinet meeting,” he explained.

Asked if the land was too far from the city, he said, “Bengaluru has grown now, where else can we allot the land? No one is willing to part with Golf course and Race Course.”

Asked about his Delhi visit, he said, “We have to visit Delhi as Union ministries are all located there. I don’t have any work in Delhi currently, CM may have. I will go to Delhi if High command asks me to. I have to travel to Delhi meet some Union Ministers, but I am awaiting their appointment.”

Asked about the news that the much-awaited Cabinet expansion may happen post completion of two years, he said, “You have to ask the High command and the CM about this.”

Replying to a question on appointments for Boards and Corporations, he said, “We will do it soon. We have to accommodate about 500-600 party workers. The list is ready, we will release it after discussing it with local leaders.” Asked about MLC nominations, he said the High command would take a call on that.

Asked about Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti’s letter, he said, “I haven’t got a copy of the letter, I will comment on that after I go through it. I know how BJP had done the selection and we are examining that as well.”