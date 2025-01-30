Will stand by CM in any situation, says HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that he would stand by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in any situation emerging out of the High Court’s reserved judgment on the matter of handing over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CM Siddaramaiah has been named as the main accused in the MUDA case. His wife is the second accused. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara was asked whether he would support CM Siddaramaiah under all circumstances. In response, he stated, “There is no question about it.”

“Let the judgment be made. We will know only when it is announced. Since the matter is reserved for orders, we will have to wait and see. Once the order is published, the future course of action will be decided,” he added.

When asked about all MLAs deciding to stand with CM Siddaramaiah and alleging that the action against him is politically motivated, Parameshwara said, “We have been claiming that the MUDA case is politically motivated and that the BJP is pursuing it with political intentions.”

Regarding the proposal for a second airport in Bengaluru, to be located in neighbouring Tumakuru -- his native district -- Parameshwara said, “We have demanded that the second airport of Bengaluru be set up in Tumakuru district. It will be beneficial for the northern Karnataka region. Tumakuru serves as the gateway to 22 districts in the state. All these districts will benefit, and the airport can be easily connected to Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli. However, we have to consider the technical aspects.”

Regarding the Metro services extension to Tumakuru, he said, “A Hyderabad-based company is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). It has not been submitted yet. Once it is submitted, we will implement the project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government will not be making any investment. After the DPR is ready, we will approach the Central government for approval.”

On the question of party leaders continuing to issue statements on leadership despite warnings, Parameshwara stated, “This applies to MLAs and ministers. When the party issues orders, they must be followed. We will also inform those who continue to speak publicly about party affairs.”

He said, “The high command takes the opinion of all party MLAs before deciding on the leadership issue. Usually, this process is followed. After gathering opinions, factors such as the majority and other considerations are discussed before an official announcement is made.”