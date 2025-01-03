Woman Arrested for Killing Husband in Belagavi: A Reminder on Domestic Violence

A woman in Belagavi has been arrested for allegedly killing her abusive husband. The incident occurred on December 8, when 40-year-old Srimantha Itnali was killed by his wife, Savithri, after a long history of abuse.

According to the police, Srimantha, who was known to drink heavily, had often abused Savithri and pressured her over family matters.

On the day of the incident, they fought over a piece of land that Savithri owned. Srimantha wanted her to sell the land and buy him a motorbike, leading to a heated argument.

Savithri, unable to take the abuse anymore, reportedly strangled her husband while he was asleep outside. Afterward, she smashed his face with a stone, and to make it easier to transport, she cut his body into pieces and disposed of it far from their house. The police found the body parts two days later in Umarani village.

After a thorough investigation, Savithri confessed to the crime. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, it is important to reach out for help and support.