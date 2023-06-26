Woman fined rs 5000 for smashing window glass of NWKSRTC bus

Koppal: An angry woman pelted stones at a NWKSRTC bus because buses going from Koppal to Hospet did not stop near New Lingapur (Huligi Cross) in the taluk.



The bus driver cum conductor Mukkana Kukanur, took the bus along with all the passengers to the Munirabad police station and sent back the woman who had thrown stones after colle cting fine of rs 5000 from her.A person named Lakshmi from Papanalli village near Ilakal had come to have darshan of Huligemmadevi at Huligi in the district. I waited for a long time near Huligi Cross for the bus but the bus did not stop. This incident took place on Sunday and as it was raining in the afternoon, people were seen scrambling for the bus in Huligi.

Many buses passed in front of me but did not stop. It was also raining. I waited for four to five hours for the bus to Ilakal. Lakshmi said that I got angry and threw stones because the bus did not stop. After the Hospet depot manager warned her that she should pay a fine of ₹5,000 for breaking the glass of the bus, otherwise a complaint would be filed at the police station, the woman apologized and paid the fine and traveled in the same bus.

"The Koppala-Hosapete non-stop bus is express and would not stop. and the woman who threw stones had to go to Ilakal. Instead of stopping in the direction of the buses going to their hometown, they stopped in the opposite direction. Glass was broken due to stone pelting. Fortunately, the stone did not fall inside the bus. Otherwise, the passengers would also have been injured,' said Mukkanna Kukanur.