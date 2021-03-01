Woman from West Bengal murdered in broad daylight in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman was murdered in broad daylight at Kundalahalli area near Whitefield on Sunday.

The victim, Halima Bibi, hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal, was found dead in a pool of blood while her phone and blue headphones were lying by her body. Some passer-by informed locals about the woman lying dead.

As per preliminary information Halima Bibi lived in an unrecognised shanty settlement near a Shiva temple in Brookfield under the Whitefield police division.

She was living with her husband Bashahul Sheikh and her three children. Since the beginning of the pandemic, her children have been living in their native place in West Bengal.

"She was working as a maid in Kundalahalli surroundings. Today morning she was heading to her work at Brookfield near ITPL and was attacked by a person named Rafiqul Sheikh. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have not arrested anybody yet in connection with the case. The suspect is around 30-35 years of age," said a police statement.

A complaint has been registered at HAL police station. Local residents alleged the murder was carried out by Rafiqul with whom she had been in continues touch in connection with some money matters.

Residents claimed that both of them had fought over money recently. Rafiqul allegedly stabbed Halima to death while she was going to work.