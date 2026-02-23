Woman labourer dies in wild elephant attack

Chikkamagaluru: Inyet another tragic incident of human-elephant conflict, a 34-year-old woman labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack at a coffee estate in Hunasehalli village of Chikkamagaluru taluk. The incident occurred barely a week after a male worker was killed in the same estate, triggering fear and anger among local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Boramma(45), a native of Hosapete, who was working at a coffee plantation owned by Nagesh Gowda. According to officials, Boramma was on her way to work when a wild elephant suddenly attacked her. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Just seven days earlier, 50-year-old Yellappa, a labourer from Haveri, had also lost his life in an elephant attack in the same plantation. The second fatality within a week has intensified anxiety among plantation workers and villagers in the region.

Following the latest incident, the Forest Department intensified its elephant capture operation.

A team comprising seven kumki elephants and around 75 forest personnel launched a coordinated effort to trace the rogue elephant. Officials located the animal in a nearby coffee estate not far from the attack site.

At an opportune moment, the elephant was tranquilised using a dart. With the assistance of kumki elephants, the wild elephant was brought under control and successfully captured, officials confirmed.

Despite prior warnings from the Forest Department advising workers not to venture into coffee estates due to elephant movement, many labourers have continued to report to work owing to livelihood compulsions. Authorities stated that economic necessity often forces workers to take risks, resulting in such unfortunate incidents. Meanwhile, tension prevailed when villagers in Kadabagere village stopped the vehicle carrying Boramma’s body and staged a protest. Hundreds of residents placed the body on the road and demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family. They also urged the government to take concrete measures to prevent recurring elephant attacks in plantation areas.