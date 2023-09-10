Woman relieved of Rs. 1.47 lakhs by cyber fraud

Udupi : A home maker in Shirva in Udupi district fell victim to a cyber scam and lost Rs. 1.47 lakh over a period of a week last week. She was duped by a cyber fraudster luring her to get an online job.



Bhagyashree, a 30-year-old homemaker residing in Shirva, reported the incident to the Udupi CEN police. In her complaint, she revealed that she lost her money gradually.

It all began when she received an unexpected call from an unfamiliar number. Subsequently, an application was sent to her mobile device via the Telegram app, instructing her to complete it for a part-time job opportunity.

Trusting the instructions, she made payments in instalments. However, despite her patience and waiting for three days, the promised job never materialized. Realizing that something was amiss, Bhagyashree decided to approach the police and file a complaint.

The case has been registered under section 66 D of the IT Act, and the police have indicated their intention to investigate the matter further.

