Live
- CM Shri School admission test exam now on Sept 13
- Balapur, Ganesh festival, laddu auction, record price, Lingala Dasharatha Gowda
- Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs
- Dattatreya blesses newlyweds Jaya, Chaitanya Reddy
- MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur
- Pochettino ‘shocked’ by Levy’s exit after nearly 25 years at Spurs
- SC grants pre-arrest bail to Punjab official in graft case
- GST reforms to boost swadeshi, self-reliance: UP CM Yogi
- Flood situation eases in most parts of Kashmir
- Rahul seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Exp
Women activists urge Sonia to intervene in probe
Highlights
Bengaluru: A coalition of around 40 women activists—among them noted figures like actress Arundhati Nag and director-activist Kavita Lankesh—has...
Bengaluru: A coalition of around 40 women activists—among them noted figures like actress Arundhati Nag and director-activist Kavita Lankesh—has written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking her intervention in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala mass-burial investigation.
Under the banner "Who killed women in Dharmasthala?", the activists urged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintain an uncompromising focus on delivering justice to victims, despite political and religious pressures.
Next Story