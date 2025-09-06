  • Menu
Women activists urge Sonia to intervene in probe

Women activists urge Sonia to intervene in probe
Bengaluru: A coalition of around 40 women activists—among them noted figures like actress Arundhati Nag and director-activist Kavita Lankesh—has...

Bengaluru: A coalition of around 40 women activists—among them noted figures like actress Arundhati Nag and director-activist Kavita Lankesh—has written to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking her intervention in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala mass-burial investigation.

Under the banner "Who killed women in Dharmasthala?", the activists urged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintain an uncompromising focus on delivering justice to victims, despite political and religious pressures.

