Women conductors given priority during allocation of routes: Minister

Bengaluru: International Women’s Day 2024 was celebrated at central offices of the Corporation under the Chairmanship of Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai.

While speaking on the occasion, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy told women are working in all fields on par with men. In our Corporation also women technical staff are working more efficiently equivalent to men especially in refurbishing of vehicles which is appreciable and Corporation is providing all facilities to women employees. He also said women conductors are given priority during allocation of routes and we can see women equality and their empowerment in letter and spirit in the Corporation. Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the social act of Gowri Naik is appreciable and prayed god to give her strength to continue this social work. He further added the construction of the protection wall digged at Anganwadi by Gowri Naik an amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given by the KSRTC to the District Administration.

KSRTC Managing Director, V Anbukkumar told women are developing in all walks of life which is a welcome move. He told all children are to be educated and to be empowered. Education is the only means that will take them to the peak.

A total of 3068 female employees (Driver Co. Managers 26, Managers 700, Technical Staff 971, Security Guards-84, Administrative Staff-1210 and Officers-77) are working in various posts of the Corporation equally with the male workers, the Corporation respects and encourages them in all ways and the following welfare program is formulated.

In the programme Gowri Nayak, a resident of Sirsi of North Karnataka was felicitated with a memento and honorarium. She has taken a bold step to dig well of 75 feet when there was no source of water in her garden single-handedly and become a model to everyone. She has so far dug 3 wells and also provided a source of water to surrounding areas other than Anganwadi also. She said it has given immense happiness as KSRTC has identified her social work and felicitated her which will give her more strength to continue this type of work in future also.

A total of 41 women employees were felicitated among the conductors, technical and security staff who have performed well from 17 Divisions of the Corporation.