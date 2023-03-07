Women Get Injured In A Brief Stampede As A Congressman Gives Out Free arees

A number of hopeful candidates are busy courting voters in the lead-up to the Assembly elections by giving out presents under the guise of religious rites. In the most recent incident, it is thought that several ladies were hurt in a little stampede that took place during the distribution of sarees by followers of a prominent leader, who is probably the Congress candidate from the Raibag Assembly seat.



Even while the sarees were being distributed, the enormous crowd of women became out of control, and some of them were hurt in the frenzied rush. According to sources, the number of women increased as word of the free saree distribution in Raibag taluk spread.

To attend the puja for the recently dug well at the farmhouse in Jodatti village in Raibag taluk on Sunday, thousands of ladies flocked to the home of Shambhu Kallolikar, a senior IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre who just made a voluntary retirement to enter politics. The farmhouse saw a larger than anticipated attendance of over 20,000 ladies. The organisers postponed the saree distribution because they were unable to control the rush.



Leaders are distributing sarees, kitchenware, mixers, and dinner sets while staging haldi-kumkum ceremonies. Shrimant Patil, a Kagwad Legislator, recently donated sarees on the grounds of his sugar business. Before that, voters also received gifts from Lawmaker Laxmi Hebbalkar, former MLA Sanjay Patil, and Congress leader Nagesh Mannolkar.

The race between Kallolikar and Duryodhan Aihole, the incumbent MLA for the BJP in Raibag, is expected to be close because Congress is almost guaranteed to put Kallolikar on the ballot. Although having won the last three elections in a row, Kallolikar is anticipated to mount a strong battle against Aihole because of his increasing popularity in the district.