Women voters dominate in all 8 assembly constituencies in Mysore-Kodagu

Mysuru: Women outnumber men to exercise their right to vote in the Kodagu Mysore Lok Sabha elections. It is special that women are the deciding factors for the victory of the candidates in this Lok Sabha constituency, which is located between Mysore and Kodagu.

Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency includes Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, and Narasimharaja in Mysore district, and Madikeri and Virajpet assembly constituencies in Kodagu district totalling 8.

According to the registration at the end of March 9, 2024, there are a total of 20,72,337 voters in the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. Out of this, 17,799 new voters were added between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

There are a total of 2,36,562 voters in the Madikeri assembly constituency, out of which 1,15,159 are male, 1,21,394 are female, and 9 others. In other words, there are 6,235 more women voters than men in this constituency. Virajpet Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,29,592 voters, out of which 1,13,319 are male, 1,16,266 are female, and 7 others. There are 2,947 more women voters than men in this constituency.That is, 9,182 women voters are more than men in both assembly constituencies of Kodagu.

There are 2,28,478 male and 2,37,660 female voters out of a total of 4,66,154 voters in both Kodagu assembly constituencies. There are a total of 1,97,215 voters in the constituency of Piriyapatna, out of which 98,447 are male, 98,764 are female, and 4 are others. There are 317 more women voters than men in this constituencyThere are a total of 2,46,508 voters in Hunsur assembly constituency, out of which 1,22,284 are male, 1,24,208 are female, and 16 are others. There are 1,924 more women voters than men in this constituency.

Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency has a total of 3,45,320 voters, out of which 1,71,090 are male, 1,74,196 are female, and 34 are others. In other words, there are 3,106 more women voters than men in this constituency.

There are a total of 2,55,615 voters in the Krishnaraja assembly constituency, out of which 1,24,419 are male, 1,31,168 are female, and 28 are others. There are 6,749 more women voters than men in this constituency.

Chamaraj Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,54,925 voters, out of which 1,24,897 are male, 1,29,996 are female, and 32 are others. In other words, there are 5,099 more women voters than men in this constituency.

There are a total of 3,06,600 voters in Narasimharaja constituency, out of which 1,47,505 are male, 1,59,043 are female, and 52 are others. In other words, there are 11,538 more women voters than men in this constituency.

Among the 8 assembly constituencies in Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Chamundeshwari constituency of Mysore district has the highest number of voters, while Priyapatna assembly constituency has the least number of voters.