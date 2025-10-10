Work begins on Namma Metro’s Red Line corridor

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s much-awaited Namma Metro Phase 3 project has officially set the wheels in motion for the Red Line corridor, which will connect Hebbal in the north to Sarjapur in the south, providing a crucial link across the city’s eastern and southern regions.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited tenders worth ₹6.86 crore for the geotechnical survey of the Red Line. The tender submission deadline is November 3, and the selected contractor will have 150 days to complete the study.

Currently, Green, Purple, and Yellow Lines are operational in Bengaluru. The Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) is expected to be ready by 2026, followed by the Blue Line (Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport) by 2027. The Red Line will form part of Phase 3A, expanding the network further into new zones of the city.

According to BMRCL officials, the geotechnical study serves as a vital first step before actual construction. It involves testing the soil and rock composition along the proposed route to determine the depth of foundations for elevated pillars and the structural safety of underground tunnels. The findings will also help decide which Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) to use and aid in accurate cost estimation for contractors.

The Red Line will include a combination of underground and elevated sections running through key central areas of Bengaluru. Once completed, the Red Line is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Bengaluru’s northern and southern zones, decongest major arterial roads, and enhance last-mile connectivity across the city.