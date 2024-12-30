Workers stir: Transport deptto hold crucial meeting today

Bengaluru : In light of the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Committee of KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC employees, a crucial meeting scheduled for December 31 under the leadership of the Labour Department Commissioner has been postponed to December 30.

The decision to hold an indefinite strike was made by the Joint Action Committee representing the transport departments. In response, a meeting led by labour union leader H V Ananth Subbaraya with the Labour Department has been rescheduled.

“We have issued a notice asking the government to discuss our concerns, but they have yet to re-spond in any meaningful way. Instead, they threaten to impose ESMA if we go on strike,” Subbaraya stated.

He added, “I understand that Siddaramaiah will not engage in such adventure. Our demands remain unfulfilled, making a strike inevitable. It’s up to the Chief Minister to prevent this strike.

The cashless health treatment scheme must be rolled out simultaneously across all four corporations. The practice of outsourcing the maintenance of electric buses to private contractors must cease, and it should be handled by employees of the corporation. Additionally, recruitment of drivers, technical staff, and se-curity personnel should not be based on outside contracts.”

Among the demands of the transport workers are the immediate payment of pending dues from the 15% salary hike that was effective from January 1, 2020, the increase of various allowances currently provided to employees by five times, and the introduction of a monthly healthcare expenditure of Rs.2,000 along with free medication for all employees.

They also seek a structured health plan similar to ESI that collects 4.5% of the employees’ base salary and 0.5% from the workers to establish a trust for providing free treatments at multi-specialty hospitals. Furthermore, they demand health coverage for retired employees and their spouses and children.