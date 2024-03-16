Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, police said here on Friday. The girl's mother alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2. Denying the charge, the 81-year-old BJP Parliamentary Board member said he would fight the case legally. Home Minister G Parameshwara said: "Some people say the woman is mentally sick." The complainant alleged that the incident took place on February two when her daughter went with her to meet Yediyurappa at his residence.